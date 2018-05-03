Osborne starts Stockport's Mersey bridge

Civil engineering contractor Osborne has begun work on a new road bridge across the River Mersey in Stockport town centre.

The new Mersey Bridge is the first stage of preparatory works for Stockport town centre’s new transport interchange.

The 38-metre long bridge will link Swaine Street with Astley Street, just east of Stockport viaduct. It will provide a two-way link for buses, taxis, cyclists and pedestrians between the A6 and the planned transport interchange that is to be built on the site of the current bus station.

Over the coming months, Osborne will be carrying out ground investigation, excavations and piling of foundations ahead of the bridge’s steel beams being lifted into place and the construction of the bridge itself. The value of Osborne’s contract is £1.6m.

The Mersey Bridge is expected to open to traffic in 2019.

“The Mersey Bridge link is the first step in developing a new transport interchange for Stockport town centre,” said council town planner Mark Glynn. “The start of work is a big step forward in improving access into the area, making public transport easier for everyone to use.”

Osborne highways director Jamie Harrison said: “Starting these works at the Stockport Interchange is highly significant to us and we look forward to helping to improve the infrastructure for customers using the transport interchange. This sees us working with forward thinking organisations who recognise the collaborative approach we bring.”

Alex Cropper, head of projects at Transport for Greater Manchester, added: “The new interchange will make it easier to travel to, from and around Stockport benefiting drivers, passengers, residents and businesses.”