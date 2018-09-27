Oscrete takes over distributor

Left to right are Adcrete director Gus Vaughan Oscrete operations director Scott Wilson and Adcrete director Johnny Mooney

Established in 2016 in Lisburn, Adcrete is the sole distributor of Oscrete products in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Oscrete said that the acquisition would help accelerate its development across Ireland.

“The addition of Adcrete to Oscrete’s enterprise offering demonstrates the commitment we have to grow our business in Ireland,” said Oscrete operations director Scott Wilson. “It is an excellent strategic fit for us and a natural progression that will build on the already strong relationship we have with the Adcrete team.”

Adcrete director Gus Vaughan said: “I am confident that this amalgamation will lead to accelerated growth for all stakeholders. We look forward to a strong and successful future together.”

Oscrete, part of the Dutch chemicals group Christyens, claims a 12% share of the UK admixtures market.