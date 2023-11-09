Osprey fined £24,000 for crane assembly fail

The collapsed platform

On 19th January 2021, two employees of Osprey Heavy Lift Limited fell as a result of a partial collapse of a platform on a big Liebherr lattice boom crane at the Port of Blyth in Northumberland.

The platform was being installed using four lifting chains, each of which had a hook and safety clasp. The hooks were looped over metal lugs on the platform to lift it into position. The workers removed the two lifting chains nearest the crane structure and moved along the platform to attach the other side to the crane pendants.

At this point, the two remaining lifting chains came off the lugs and one side of the platform fell to the ground.

Despite both men using safety equipment, they both fell from the platform. One fell about four metres to the ground below causing serious injuries, including fractures to ribs, right wrist, and eye socket.

An investigation by the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) found that Osprey Heavy Lift had failed to properly plan the lift and therefore unsuitable lifting accessories were used. Suitable anchor points for operatives using fall arrest equipment were not identified and there was no consideration of fall distances. Additionally, they failed to provide appropriate instructions and information for work at height and lifting operations.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on 7th November 2023, Osprey Heavy Lift Ltd of Portishead, Bristol, Somerset pleaded guilty of breaching Section 2(1) of the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974. It was fined £24,000 and ordered to pay costs of £9,136.

HSE inspector Clare Maltby said after the hearing: “Companies who undertake crane assembly work must properly plan lifting activities and work at height, making certain the equipment selected is suitable for the task.

“All organisations undertaking lifting and work at height must ensure work is properly planned, and the correct equipment is selected. Workers should be provided with adequate health and safety information and instructions.”

