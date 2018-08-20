Our man in Washington is getting the builders in

The Ambassador's Residence on Massachusetts Avenue

The repair and refurbishment project includes the 6,000m2 Ambassador’s Residence, the 2,000m2 Old Chancery Building and the more modern 10,000m2 New Chancery Building.

A contract notice has now been published to procure a contractor for the job, which is planned to start on site in July 2019, with a projected completion late 2021.

Tenders or requests to participate must be submitted electronically via: www.fco.bravosolution.co.uk.

Market engagement events were held in June in both London and Washington to brief interested contractors.

The Ambassador's Residence is on Massachusetts Avenue in Washington. It was designed by Sir Edwin Lutyens and built in 1928.

The current British ambassador to the USA is Kim Darroch, who (according to his Wikipedia entry) early in his career at the FCO served as desk officer for the Channel Tunnel project and co-secretary of the UK-French Channel Tunnel Treaty Group.