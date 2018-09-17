Ovenden plumps for intermediate dumper size

Left to right are Lister Wilder sales manager Paul Mahoney, Ovenden md Tristan Ovenden and Paul Rodwell from Thwaites

The hydrostatic 4.5-tonne Thwaites swivel dumper was supplied to Ovenden by distributor Lister Wilder and is one of the first of this size ever to be sold in the UK.

“The 4.5 tonner has long been a very popular machine overseas – it’s easy to operate, efficient and incredibly effective on site,” said Thwaites distributor manager (south) Paul Rodwell. “Here in the UK, the standard range ‘norm’ is to move from a three-tonne dumper straight to a six-tonne machine.”

Ovenden managing director Tristan Ovenden said: “We have purchased this 4.5-tonne hydrostatic power swivel dumper to complement our growing fleet of some 30 dumpers. The machine will be hired out to contractors across the southeast down to the Kent coast by our compact plant hire division Boss Plant Hire.”

He added: “We saw a real opportunity to provide a machine for hire that could give more power and performance than a typical three-tonne machine, yet not be the physical size of a six-tonne machine. We also believe the hydrostatic machine gives significant safety and maintenance advantages, meaning we can better optimise utilisation, offering a great Thwaites dumper at a competitive hire rate to our customers.”