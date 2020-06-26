Overbanding shoe for social distancing

The normal method of work for overbanding – sealing cracks or joints in the tarmac – requires operatives to work in close proximity to each other, which presents a risk during the Covid-19 pandemic.

During morning briefings, the team was asked to discuss how they could maintain two-metre social distancing. They came up with the idea of adding a 45-degree angle extension to the overbanding tool, known as the shoe.

The introduction of the tool has decreased the risk of employees encroaching the other operative’s exclusion zone and allows employees to continue to carry out repairs as normal.

Site operative Chris Phelan said: “It allows us to carry out overbanding works well on flat surfaces and most importantly allows us to carry this out at a safe distance apart.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk