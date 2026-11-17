The call came in a reply by PAC chair Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown to a response from parliamentary authorities to the committee's report on the restoration and renewal (R&R) of parliament. The parliamentary clerks had pushed back on claims in the report that a catastrophic event could occur that endangers lives and interrupts the functioning of democracy in the UK, saying that parliament is a safe place to work, but accepting that legacy issues create safety, functionality and accessibility challenges requiring significant investment.

Clifton-Brown said, "All options ahead involve extremely high figures with very big ranges. At a time of national fiscal constraint, we would expect the Parliamentary authorities to examine these figures extremely carefully to see how they can be reduced before the vote on Phase 2 in 2030.

“The National Audit Office and the Public Accounts Committee will be scrutinising these costs against progress on an annual basis, which would be greatly assisted by the existence of an R&R Select Committee as we recommend.”