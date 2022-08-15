Padeswood cement works shortlisted for CCS

Padeswood cement works

Support for Padeswood installing carbon capture technology at the site would see it become the UK’s first net zero cement works as part of the HyNet decarbonisation cluster.

Cement is carbon intensive to make. Cement producer Hanson says that the only way to produce the cement the UK needs without emitting large amounts of carbon is to capture and store emissions.

In October 2021 HyNet and East Coast Clusters were selected as the Track 1 CCS clusters. The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) has now selected 20 projects from these clusters to proceed to the due diligence stage of the phase two process.

If Padeswood is selected for funding, it would enable Hanson to produce net zero carbon cement as early as 2027, the company said. It would also secure 222 jobs, create 54 new full-time roles and up to 350 jobs during construction.

Hanson chief executive Simon Willis said: “We are delighted to have made the shortlist for the next phase of government funding, but there is still a way to go before we can realise our ambition for CCS at Padeswood. Government funding is essential and would give us the confidence to invest in a carbon capture plant which would help secure a sustainable future for the UK cement industry and be a huge leap forward in the construction industry’s decarbonisation plans.”

