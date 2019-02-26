Pagabo brings more school work to ISG

Barking & Dagenham College

ISG’s Agility division will refurbish Block D at Barking & Dagenham College to create a Centre of Advanced Technologies. The £7.2m refurbishment will provide new teaching spaces, laboratories, open plan study areas, a café with associated plant rooms, storage areas and restrooms.

External works will include new glazing and cladding and a feature entrance lobby. The work on the new facility will form part of the upgrading works of the entire education estate, which will remain in full operation for the duration of the project.

The second project will see ISG deliver a £7.9m, two-storey, 83-bedroom, student residential unit at Oaklands College in Hertfordshire. The scheme also includes the construction of a new college car park and associated hard landscaping works on the western side of the campus.

ISG will start on site in March 2019 with both projects due for completion by the end of the year.

Both contracts were secured through the Pagabo framework, which has previously brought it a £34m project at Richmond College.

Zoe Price, group director for public sector frameworks at ISG, said: “The increasing focus on how our industry can work smarter and more efficiently to deliver high-quality and future-proofed spaces for our communities is driving real change within our sector. ISG and our partners have been working for 18-months on a standard component design for classrooms and we are seeing great synergy within the public sector, with the current government consultation on this very issue.

“Pagabo is a key procurement vehicle to deliver vital community infrastructure, bringing a broad range of efficiencies into the project development cycle, championing innovation and collaboration and enabling contractors to bring schemes to site quicker than ever. It’s an exciting time to be working within the public sector procurement arena, where there is real momentum for transformational change that brings better results.”