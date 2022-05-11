Pagabo launches demolition framework: the full list

The framework, now live, is Pagabo’s first dedicated to demolition services. It is valued at £1.1bn over its four-year term.

The framework has lots broken down by value band, project types and geographical regions. Only members of the National Federation of Demolition Contractors have been included for lots involving demolition work. Other lots cover ground improvement works and bulk earthworks.

Jason Stapley, managing director at Pagabo, said: “We’ve been overwhelmed by the response we had to the tender process for this framework and are really pleased to be bringing a unique and compliant procurement route to demolition services to the market with such a strong set of companies.”

The 29 companies that have been awarded a place on the framework (in alphabetical order) are:

A Buckler (Haulage)

ACS Civils

Arcadis (UK)

Armac Demolition

Bond Demolition

Buckingham Group Contracting

Cawarden Demolition

City Demolition Contractors (Birmingham)

Coleman & Company

Connell Brothers

DSM Demolition

Dunton Environmental

Eric Wright Civil Engineering

Frank O'Gara & Sons

George Beattie & Sons

Hughes & Salvidge

John F Hunt Regeneration

Jones Bros Ruthin (Civil Engineering)

Keltbray Built Environment

McCormack Site Services (Ireland)

O'Brien Contractors

O'Keefe Demolition

PP O'Connor Group

R Collard

Rhodar Industrial Services

RJ Mcleod (Contractors)

Tom Prichard Holdings

VHE Construction

Vinci Construction UK

