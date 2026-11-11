Pagabo launches regional framework for regional contractors

This industrial unit at Teeside airport was delivered by GMI Construction under an earlier small to medium Pagabo framework

The framework offers space for up to 75% regional contractor appointments, to support the growth of local businesses and economies. Works types include new build, refurbishment, highways, public realm, accessibility, decarbonisation, and mechanical and electrical engineering.

This is the third iteration of the small to medium works framework offering managed by Pagabo on behalf of contracting authority The Education Alliance. The framework has been created to give public sector clients a compliant way to appoint quality contractors from their own regions, and ensure investment stays within the local economy.

It will be available to a range of public sector bodies including local and combined authorities and central government, housing associations, NHS, education providers, policing, ambulance services, public utilities, fire and rescue, museums, leisure facilities (including sports health and wellbeing) and prisons. It is also accessible to the third sector as well as those operating in the highways and infrastructure and aviation sectors.

Jason Stapley, chief procurement officer at Pagabo, said: "This is a framework that explicitly focuses on ensuring regional lots are reserved for regional firms, in the form of having national procurement assurance with a focus on local delivery."

The framework offers five main lots, with lots 2 through to 5 split into 40 regional areas, enabling procurement to take place with local contractors close to projects on the ground. Lot 1 is reserved for national contractors, to maintain this option for public sector clients.

Pagabo has set a tender submissions deadline of 5 January 2027.