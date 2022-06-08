Pagabo prepares medium works framework renewal

Pagabo’s current medium works framework, which has been used to procure 148 public sector projects to date, expires in December. It is now paving the way for a new term, with opportunities for new suppliers.

The next iteration of the framework will run for four years from January 2023.

Minimum contract value through this framework is £250,000, rising to a maximum of £10m across three value bands, subdivided by region.

Up to nine contractors will be allocated to each region under each lot across core and reserve supplier appointments. Some places will be specifically reserved for SMEs.

The contracting authority for the framework is the Education Alliance, which runs schools across the Humber region.

