Pagabo prepares next gen £1bn refurb framework

Pagabo has today published a prior information notice (PIN) for the second generation of its refit and refurbishment framework.

[A market engagement webinar is being held next week. See below for details.]

The new generation of the framework will run for four years from April 2023, with a total value of £1bn. It will provide a route to market for public sector clients to procure refurbishment works valued at £50,000 and above. The current iteration of the framework expires in February.

The framework will be split into five value-based lots:

Lot 1: £50k to £500k

Lot 2: £500k to £1m

Lot 3: £1m to £5m

Lot 4: £5m to £15m

Lot 5: £15m+

Under these lots, up to nine contractors will be allocated to regional sub lots, comprising six core and three reserve suppliers. Some places are reserved for SMEs.

Pagabo managing director Jason Stapley said: “The performance of the original refit and refurbishment framework shows that there is a definite requirement for this type of procurement solution, and after lots of work we are now pleased to be inviting suppliers to submit tenders.

“As this is a second-generation framework, we have liaised with the contracting authority, existing client organisations and potential suppliers to gain feedback on the current version. This has allowed us to examine what has worked well, and where through changes more organisations can benefit from use of the framework – along with any changes to keep our processes at the forefront of the procurement golden standard and adherence to the Construction Playbook.”

Red Kite Learning Trust (RKLT) will be the contracting authority for the new agreement, continuing its role from the current iteration of the framework.

A market engagement webinar will be held on 10th October, for which interested parties can register via us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register

