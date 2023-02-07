Pagabo readies suppliers for £545m M&E framework

Jonathan Parker, head of construction at Pagabo

The framework is valued at £545m over its four-year term and will be open for use by public sector bodies including blue light services, housing associations, healthcare, education, transport and nuclear.

It will be split into five lots:

Mechanical and electrical design consultancy £50,000 to £500,000 £500,000 to £1m £1m to £3m £3m and above

These lots will be further sub-divided into UK regions.

Cumbria, Northumberland and Tyne & Wear (CNTW) NHS Foundation Trust will be the contracting authority for the agreement, as it is for Pagabo’s major works and developer led frameworks.

Jonathan Parker, head of construction at Pagabo, said: “The drive and demand for more smart buildings has created more work for companies with mechanical and electrical capabilities, especially in support of the healthcare and higher education sectors, which we’re going to help them compete for.

“Appointing the most suitable supplier for each project will help ensure clients have a collective approach to innovation. Whether it’s offsite manufacturing by the contractor, to electrical modelling to the highest energy standards by the M&E specialist, this framework is one of our offerings that will help build quality project teams.

“We also build into our framework development and tender processes a dedication to SMEs within the industry, making sure they are afforded equal opportunities across our suite of frameworks – and that is no different for this latest framework.”

Suppliers are able to register their interest attendhost.co.uk/pagabo/aspx/ProjectManage/1265.

Register here for a market engagement event that is being held on 28th February 2023.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk