Pagabo tenders £1bn medium works framework

Tender documents have now been published for the £1bn framework, which will run for four years from January 2023 on expiry of the first generation.

It is designed to offer public sector clients a compliant and collaborative route to market for to procure medium-sized construction projects up to a valued of £10m.

The framework will be split into regions and into four value bands, with up to nine contractors allocated to each region under each lot across core and reserve supplier appointments.

• Lot 1 - £50k to £500k

• Lot 2 - £500k to £1m

• Lot 3 - £1m to £5m

• Lot 4 - £5m to £10m

Pagabo managing director Jason Stapley said: “The current medium works framework is one of our most active construction offerings, having seen more than 150 projects procured through it to date. It has proved a popular option for clients, so we’re pleased to be looking at the next generation and continuing to support public sector bodies to procure the services they need to compliantly deliver their mid-sized schemes.

“Over the past three and a half years, some fantastic schemes have been brought to fruition through the framework, including the expansion of Cardinal Newman Catholic School in Coventry, a £5m new teaching block for Horsforth School in Leeds, and Bassetlaw District Council’s first carbon reduction scheme, which saw a significant refurbishment project at Kilton Forest Gold Course’s clubhouse.

“The new iteration of the framework is aligned with all of the gold standard principles of procurement laid out by the Construction Playbook, ensuring that all clients and suppliers will be working at the forefront of industry best practice when it comes to their built environment projects. We’re now looking forward to receiving tender submissions from suppliers and working with our wider ecosystem to make this new generation of Medium Works the best it can be, ready to go live in January next year.”

The Education Alliance will be the contacting authority for the new agreement, continuing its role from the current iteration of the framework.

