Painter's fall lands Nuttall with £900k fine

BAM Nuttall and steelwork subcontractor McNealy Brown have this week been fined £900,000 and £65,000 respectively after a painter fell through a ceiling at East Croydon railway station.

The two companies admitted failing to put proper procedures and safeguards in place to prevent painter Paul Welstead falling 10 feet through the ceiling into a passenger waiting room.

The incident took place on 7th January 2015, the first day back at work after the Christmas break. Mr Welstead, aged 31 at the time of the accident, suffered severe ligament damage and has since been unable to return to work as an industrial painter.

The companies were fined at Croydon Crown Court after admitting charges under S.3(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974 in a prosecution brought by the Office of Rail & Road (ORR).

The court heard that the two companies were working on a £12m contract with Network Rail to replace station floor surfaces, canopy roofs and cladding.

BAM Nuttall started work in January 2014 and later in the year a third company, DRH, was brought in to supply industrial painters for specialist tasks.

Mr Welstead and a colleague were given a site induction when they arrived for work on 18th December but were not briefed on the risk assessment, which required work over the platforms to be undertaken at night, for workers to wear full body harnesses and for the waiting room below to be locked.