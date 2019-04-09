TCI New Year Magazine OfferTCI New Year Magazine Offer
Construction News

Wed April 10 2019

Pakistan dam contract awarded to Chinese construction giant

1 day Some 6,000 jobs are expected to be created in Pakistan at the peak of construction of a US$1.9bn (£1.4bn) hydropower project that has been awarded to China Gezhouba Group Company (CGGC).

The Mohmand hydroelectric project, located in Pakistan's northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, involves building a dam on the Swat River and installing four generators, said state-owned CGGC.

The consortium includes CGGC and Descon of Pakistan, with stakes of 70% and 30% respectively.

The project is designed to help protect local areas from floods, irrigate large areas of farmland, produce 2.86 billion kilowatt hours of electricity a year and provide local residents with 140 million cubic meters of drinking water per year.

Completion of the project is expected to take about 70 months.  

