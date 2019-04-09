Pakistan dam contract awarded to Chinese construction giant

The Mohmand hydroelectric project, located in Pakistan's northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, involves building a dam on the Swat River and installing four generators, said state-owned CGGC.

The consortium includes CGGC and Descon of Pakistan, with stakes of 70% and 30% respectively.

The project is designed to help protect local areas from floods, irrigate large areas of farmland, produce 2.86 billion kilowatt hours of electricity a year and provide local residents with 140 million cubic meters of drinking water per year.

Completion of the project is expected to take about 70 months.