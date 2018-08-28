Palfinger develops crawler crane

Palfinger's first crawler crane

The Palfinger crawler crane (PCC) is initially available in three variants of around 50 to 115 tonne-metres load moment.

“On difficult terrain – for example, when constructing power lines or cable lifts – helicopter transport is normally the only alternative to a truck-mounted crane,” said Michael Hagenauer, head of Palfinger’s new crawler crane division. “With the PCC, such jobs can be completed safely, efficiently and inexpensively.”

This crawler crane can operate on gradients of up to 60% and, being 40cm narrower than a conventional truck, can access confined areas.

The machine can move either on its crawler tracks or propel itself on its – a process that Palfinger calls ‘shifting’.

The PCC 57.002 has a maximum reach of 29.5 metres, a maximum lifting height of 32 metres and a maximum lifting capacity of 17.9 tonnes.

The PCC 71.002, has a reach of 31.6 metres, a maximum lifting height of 34 metres and a maximum lifting capacity of 19.1 tonnes.

The most powerful model is the PCC 115.002, which has a reach of 33.3 metres, a maximum lifting height of 35.8 metres and a lifting capacity of up to 30.0 tonnes.

Available attachments include personnel baskets, vacuum lifters, pipe manipulators and grippers.

The PCC will be unveiled at the IAA Commercial Vehicle trade show in Hanover in September 2018. Models PCC 71.002 and PCC 115.002 are available immediately; model PCC 57.002 will become available in spring 2019.