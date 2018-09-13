Palmers provides scaffold support to ISG's mint redevelopment

ISG Construction’s central Edinburgh project – to be known as ‘The Registers’ – comprises the mint building (previously used for the manufacture of currency) at 28-52 West Register Street, which incorporates a listed warehouse constructed in the Venetian Gothic architectural style of the 1860s, next to St Andrew Square in the city centre.

The project will create 5,700 m2 of office space and 1,000 m2 of leisure space across ground and basement levels.

Palmers is providing 11 lifts of scaffolding access from April to December 2018 on the 21.5-metre high building, enabling ISG’s workers to retain and repair the building’s façade, while reconfiguring and extending the capacity of the building with a new steel frame structure.

The £200,000 scaffold is a physically-tied Lahyer Allround modular access system, designed by Palmers to provide access for the construction workers to the external façade and roofs of the new mint building and the existing Venetian building. In addition, Palmers scaffolders are installing 1,330 metres of edge protection handrails directly to floor steels.

Palmers Scaffolding UK managing director Lindsay Harle said: “The very tight nature of the city centre site has made the temporary scaffolding works particularly challenging. And the client has also made the unusual request of installing the scaffold ties to the steelwork prior to the scaffold being erected. But these are challenges we relish for our clients.”