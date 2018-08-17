Paragon instructed on Manchester office block revival

The ABC Buildings

Property development and investment company Allied London has commissioned building and project consultant Paragon to advised on the redevelopment of Manchester’s ABC Buildings.

The two buildings, previously known as Astley and Byrom House, have been unoccupied for 10 years and will now undergo a comprehensive overhaul and remodelling to create 181,000 sq ft of office, retail and commercial space.

Allied London’s Enterprise City masterplan is to create a cluster for modern industry in central Manchester, made up of the tech, media and creative sectors. The ABC Buildings are one of ten projects in the Enterprise City, alongside the Old Granada Studios and The Bonded Warehouse.

A team led by Paragon director and head of its Manchester office, James Onions, will provide Allied London with project management and quantity surveying services on the development.

Allied London chairman and CEO Michael Ingall said: “Our Enterprise City brand will drive a wide range of commercial uses within the tech, media and creative agenda at St John’s. Once restored to their 1960s ethos and enhanced with an advanced tech infrastructure, the ABC Buildings will make powerful additions to this vision.

“Paragon is an extremely highly regarded company in this field of work. It has built an outstanding reputation over the past nine years and this has been further enhanced following the recent merger. We’re confident that its high level of experience and distinct approach will help us meet the vision and goals we have for this transformational project.”

The new instruction follows a merger between Paragon and Bond Davidson in May 2018, creating a £22m business. Founded in London in 2009, Paragon opened its Manchester office in 2015. Paragon is currently advising on projects with a total construction value of over £5bn.

Director James Onions said: “This instruction is testament to the outstanding reputation that we’ve built, not just in Manchester but the whole of the UK. We’re extremely passionate about future-proofing our historic city centres and generating jobs and homes for the area, as well as creating places to live, work and play. We’re proud to implement Allied London’s vision for this major project that will bring world-class commercial, residential and cultural space to this already great city.”