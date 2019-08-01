Park authority backs plans for new housing scheme

Rural Stirling Housing Association will own and manage 30 of the homes.

Contributions from the developers will also result in additional public car parking, improvements to the local path network, a new play area and an additional classroom for the local primary school.

Engagement with the local community and feedback from the Community Council resulted in changes to the proposal, including reducing the number of houses from 101 to 88 and improving the layout and landscaping.

Ellen Morton, chair of the planning and access committee said: “Any planning application is always carefully considered against our Local Development Plan, balancing the need for development with community aspirations, the benefits of new development whilst ensuring the National Park’s natural environment and heritage is safeguarded.

“The popularity of the National Park as a place to live, makes it one of the most expensive areas in Scotland to purchase a home. This development will deliver much needed high, quality housing with 50% being affordable, whilst still protecting and enhancing the unique qualities of the National Park.

“We worked closely with the local community to agree the vision for the area set out in the Local Development Plan so it’s great to see that vision now becoming a reality.”

The site will be built to the east of the village. The development will see homes built in four phases, beginning this year and ending in 2025.

