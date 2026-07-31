Partners announced for new hospitals programme

The partnerships form part of Hospital 2.0, described as a modern, standardised approach to designing, building, and operating hospitals.

The partnerships include Graham, appointed to the Airedale NHS Foundation Trust; Willmott Dixon, for the Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust; Sacyr UK, for Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust; Kier, for North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trurst's Hinchingbrooke Hospital; Laing O'Rourke, partnering with Hillingdon Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust; Skanska, with both James Paget University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and Queen Elizabeth Hospital King's Lynn NHS Foundation Trust; the Vinci and Sir Robert McAlpine Integrated Health Project JV, partnering with Mid Cheshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust on Leighton Hospital; Morgan Sindall Construction, for Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust; Bovis, for Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust; and Dragados, for West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust.

Karin Smyth, minister of state for health, said, "The changes announced today are a major step forward in streamlining the procurement process. Patients can look forward to new hospitals being delivered quicker, industry can plan with certainty, and taxpayers can be assured that we are getting maximum value for their money.

“With stronger collaboration, shared learning and a boost for jobs, this further demonstrates this government’s commitment to the New Hospital Programme, providing world-class facilities for the NHS, and helping the economy in the process.”

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