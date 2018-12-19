Partnership approach enables repairs to North Lanarkshire flats

The council said that a successful partnership has meant that problems with falling masonry have now been addressed at two blocks.

The 48 owners of the flats, their factor and North Lanarkshire Council came together to use ‘missing share’ legislation to improve the appearance and durability of the properties.

“This legislation means that if the majority of owners in a block want to carry out necessary works to their properties, they can apply to the council to pay the shares of any owners who did not wish to progress these works,” said the council. Throughout, the owners are in full control of the process and follow procedures to pay their share of the costs. The council then pays the missing share monies. Once the works are complete, the costs attributable to any refusing owners are placed as a charge on their title deeds by the council. This debt, which attracts interest, can be repaid by the owner at any time or when they decide to sell their property.

“We're delighted to have been able to help the owners and their factor make such a difference to these homes,” said David Provan, built environment manager with North Lanarkshire Council. "Despite having 13 possible missing shares to pay at the start of the project, we only had to secure debts on the title deeds of much lower numbers by the end of the process. The legislation clearly helps support owners living in flats who understand their responsibilities with the upkeep of their properties."

The cost of the works was £230,000.