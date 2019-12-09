Pat Munro opens major projects division

Pat Munro’s new business has been set up following Galliford Try’s decision to withdraw its Morrison Infrastructure subsidiary from Scotland. The launch was announced in June. The Major Projects Department is operating from new premises on Cradlehall Business Park in Inverness.

The expansion is being supported by the addition of the majority of the management team from Morrison Infrastructure in Inverness.

Ian Mackay, head of the major projects team, said: “I am excited to join Pat Munro with more than a dozen of my colleagues to establish the major projects department. We bring the benefit of more than 300 collective years’ experience, gained on a broad range of contracts with Morrison to our new roles within the Pat Munro business.

“Having enjoyed many years of success with a multi-national company it is refreshing to work for a Highland-based family business focused on work in the north of Scotland, with ambitions to grow their business and provide further opportunities for the company and its employees.”

Managing director Brian Munro added: “We are delighted to welcome Ian and his major projects team to the Pat Munro family. We were well aware of their excellent track record in the delivery of major civil engineering projects throughout the North, and we were very pleased to be able to offer a solution which allowed the team to stay together, and keep serving the area in that regard.”

