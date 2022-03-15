Pave Aways lands 12th Shrewsbury School contract

Artists’ impressions of the new Shrewsbury School boarding house to be built by Pave Aways (Images: Adrian James Architects/RCC Visuals)

The new facilities will be the 12th scheme that Pave Aways has built for the public school. They will provide facilities for both day girls and boarders.

Shrewsbury School, founded by Edward VI in 1552, has admitted girls in the sixth form since 2008 but only been fully co-educational since 2015. This new house will be the fifth house for female pupils.

It has been designed by Adrian James Architects, which was also responsible for the school’s Hodgson Hall (built by Pave Aways in 2015). It will provide single and communal bedrooms for students along with staff accommodation and shared facilities including assembly hall, kitchen and TV room. Work will start in April with completion expected in the summer term of 2023.

Other projects that Pave Aways has carried out at the school include the Chatri Design Centre and the extension and refurbishment of the Barnes Theatre.

The new house will be built with a ‘fabric first’ airtight skin, a mechanical ventilation system, air source heat pumps and photovoltaic panels to generate electricity.

Managing director Steven Owen said: “Our experience in building low or zero carbon facilities for schools, coupled with our pedigree in the education sector, has been key to securing this contract. Having delivered a series of these schemes in the past two years, including the first ever Passivhaus school in Mid Wales, has given us a strong foundation in the skills required and a supply chain that is well equipped to support us.”

