Pavement work starts on Preston road scheme

Aggregate Industries' contracting division at work

Aggregate Industries has started to lay more than 90,000 tonnes of asphalt that will be needed to construct the £200m Preston Western Distributor Road (PWDR) over the next 15 months.

Aggregate Industries is the sole supplier for pavement works on the Lancashire County Council scheme, delivering all the ready mix and aggregates.

The PWDR is the first major new road to be constructed in the area since the original Preston Bypass in 1958. This 13.3km road around the east side of Preston became the M6, Britain’s first stretch of motorway. The PWDR runs to the west of the city, linking Preston and southern Fylde to a new junction on the M55. It is scheduled to open in early 2023.

SiteBatch Technologies, an Aggregate Industries unit that manufactures and supplies cementitious mixtures, has commissioned one of its mobile continuous mixing plants on site, to supply 80,000 tonnes of hydraulically bound materials (HBM) to the project.

Paddy Murphy, managing director of contracting at Aggregate Industries, said: “Our aim is to deliver the works on time and on budget, identifying efficiencies where possible, whilst ensuring that we keep everyone safe by implementing industry-leading health and safety standards.”

