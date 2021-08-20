  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Fri August 20 2021

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Up To £20m
  3. PDR to build Northallerton cinema

PDR to build Northallerton cinema

5 hours Humberside-based PDR Construction expects to start on site next month building a new cinema in Northallerton, North Yorkshire.

CGI of the Northallerton Everyman cinema
CGI of the Northallerton Everyman cinema

Construction of the four-screen Everyman cinema is the latest phase of the £17m Treadmills scheme, which is redeveloping the former Northallerton Prison site.

Treadmills is being delivered by Central Northallerton Development Company Ltd (CNDCL), a joint venture between Hambleton District Council and Yorkshire developer Wykeland Group.

The 11,000 sq ft cinema will be above three new-build restaurant units, which will look onto a new public square as the centrepiece of Treadmills.

Phase three of the project is being part-funded with £4.75m from the government’s Future High Street Fund which was awarded to Northallerton earlier this year.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU

Latest News

Related News

Click here to view more construction news »