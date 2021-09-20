Peab expands Koenigsegg production facilities

Koenigsegg's Jesko 6

Koenigsegg’s new production facility will be 11,000 sqm and contain a production hall, event space, personnel space, offices and a showroom for new car models.

The new facility, an extension to Koenigsegg’s current plant, is expected to be ready in March 2023.

Valhall Park is owned by Peko Fastighets, which is jointly owned by Peab and Koenigsegg’s parent company. Peab’s contract for Peko Fastighets is worth SEK 191mn (£16m).

Christian von Koenigsegg, president and founder of Koenigsegg, said: “Our partnership with Peab is an important step in our growth and grounded in this partnership we have boldly and resolutely made the decision to situate Koenigsegg’s expansion in Ängelholm and Valhall Park. In addition to a new production hall, the new facilities will also support our vertical integration of production, development, design and testing, which requires more room for personnel and technology. On top of that, proximity to the airport creates optimal and almost unique circumstances for our company.”

