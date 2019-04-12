Peab picked for energy-efficient apartments

The commission is for client Enköpings Hyresbostäder and the contract is worth SEK210m (£17m).

The two buildings will contain apartments in a range of sizes from one to three rooms plus kitchen. They are designed to achieve the Svanen eco-label and feature solar panels on the roof. The goal is to achieve a maximum energy consumption per apartment of 45kWh/m2 per year for heating, warm water and electricity.

“We are proud of our long range collaboration with Enköpings Hyresbostäder and pleased that we have been entrusted to continue developing housing in Enköping with new rental apartments,” said Peab region manager Mikael Hultqvist,. “The fact that Enköpings Hyresbostäder is investing in eco-labeling and energy efficiency is also important.”

Construction is planned to start on 1st June and the first renters are expected to move in during January 2022.