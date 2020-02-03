Peab picked for Stockholm flats

image by Zynka

The 120 flats for client Aros Bostad wil be in two buildings in Gärdet in the central area of the city. The Ordonnansen V project features a twelve-storey building on the street facing Värtavägen and a five-storey courtyard building facing Furusundsgatan. The project also includes restaurant premises and basement car park for vehicle and bicycles. An inner courtyard will be built between the two buildings for residents’ use.

“We are very happy to have been given the opportunity to build these apartment buildings and we look forward to a long time collaboration with Aros Bostad,” said Peab region manager Louise Strömbeck. “We are particularly pleased to be building in Gärdet since it’s a unique area in Stockholm where residents are close to mass transit, nature and the city pulse, all at the same time.”

Aros Bostad managing director Magnus Andersson said: “We have been engaged in the preparatory work for quite some time, so it’s really great that Ordonnansen V is now ready for construction start with a well-established construction contractor. In the beginning of the year we sold the last apartment in a nearby project in Gärdet, which is a good indication of the demand for quality homes like this in the area.”

Groundwork will begin in the middle of March and the apartments are due to be successively ready for occupation starting in the spring of 2022.

