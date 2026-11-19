The homes at Upcott, Endeavour and Wheatley Apartments within Deptford Landings in southeast London include 130 for social rent and 59 for shared ownership, bringing the number of homes delivered within the Deptford Landings masterplan to more than 640.

The homes are well insulated, with triple-glazed windows and carefully sealed walls and doors to keep warmth in during winter and hot air out in summer. A special ventilation system also brings in fresh air while keeping much of the warmth inside during colder months.

The project forms part of the wider Deptford Landings regeneration, led by Lendlease, anticipated to deliver more than 1,500 homes in total. The former industrial site is being transformed with new homes, shops, green spaces and community facilities.

Representatives from Peabody, Higgins, Lendlease, Lewisham Council and other project partners gathered on Friday 13 November to celebrate the completion. They were joined by Tom Copley, London's deputy mayor for housing and residential development.