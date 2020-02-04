Peebles school reopens just 10 weeks after major fire

The fire in late November caused extensive damage

Numerous contractors have worked with Scottish Borders Council to bring the school back into use following the fire, which happened on 28 November 2019.

The council said that it is proceeding with a major insurance claim with respect to direct and consequential losses. It is also examining options for the long-term future of the school.

Scottish Borders Council chief executive Tracey Logan said: “As the first pupils return to the school today I just want to acknowledge the exceptional support offered to both the school and the Council since the fire on 28 November. I personally want to convey my thanks to them all. Assistance and offers of support of all kinds came flooding in from the local community, businesses, our partners Live Borders and CGI, and other local authorities.

“The past two months have been an extremely challenging period for all concerned with the school and I am delighted that we have managed to be in a position to have the pupils back on site so quickly.

“That has only been possible thanks to an enormous amount of work and the support provided to us, and of course the outstanding work by firefighters over several days to contain the fire and minimise the extent of the damage.”

Options are being evaluated for the long-term future of the Peebles High School site, said Logan. “The appraisal will be used to support future consultation with the Scottish government, which has indicated its support for the Council in achieving the best possible final outcome. It is anticipated that the appraisal will be complete before the Easter break.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk