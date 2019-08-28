Pegasus picks Ireland for its first overseas office

Tony Bateman

The office at Ormond Building on Ormond Quay is the group’s 14th office and reflects a sustained period of growth for the business, which now employs more than 300 people.

Pegasus Group managing director Tony Bateman said: “The opening of an office in Dublin, our first overseas, represents an important and exciting step in the growth of our company. It will help to facilitate the work that we already do in Ireland and allow us further opportunities to work in the EU following Britain’s withdrawal.”

Pegasus Group has a growing client base in Ireland and having a presence in the city was a natural progression for the business, he said. “We believe the opening of an office in Dublin will offer an enhanced service to our existing client base as well as prospective clients and support the growing demand for our specialist planning, design, environmental and economics services across the country.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk