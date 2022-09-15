Pegasus recruits environment director

Jonathan Renton

Jonathan Renton joins Pegasus with 23 years of experience as a landscape architect who has worked on the Beijing Olympics, the Glasgow Commonwealth Games and the regeneration of Nansledan in Newquay for the Duchy of Cornwall.

“I had experienced Pegasus in previous roles from a planning perspective but I was pleasantly surprised to discover the breadth of experience in architecture, engineering, town planning and much more,” he said. “I’m looking forward to experiencing a huge variety of work and to utilise all of the skills I have developed over the years.”

Dale Turner, senior director in the Pegasus environment division, said: “He brings with him an incredible wealth of experience having worked on a vast array of projects. Like me, Jonathan is passionate about the environment and believes that development can play a substantial part in improving the world around us.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk