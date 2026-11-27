Roberts and Fiszpan join Pegasus from Avison Young

Fiszpan has been appointed senior director, and Roberts director, as the consultancy's environment practice expands to more than 80 specialists, offering services across all aspects and stages of a project’s lifecycle, from early-stage feasibility assessments and Environmental Impact Assessments (EIAs) to environmental planning and landscape planning and design.

The two have worked together for 15 years at Avison Young, on projects including EIA expertise for both Elephant Park in Walworth and Nova Victoria, a major development in London.

Prior to joining Avison Young, Fiszpan held a senior role at Waterman. She specialises in providing strategic environmental advice on complex planning applications, with particular expertise in high-profile urban regeneration schemes.

Roberts has worked at Waterman and WSP, with 26 years’ experience in delivering environmental appraisal and EIAs on major developments.