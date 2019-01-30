Pennsylvania moves forward with rail extension

HNTB’s contract is for the line’s King of Prussia (KOP) extension. This contract will progress the engineering and architectural design from the conceptual locally preferred alternative (LPA), completing 15% of the total design (Phase I). An option is also incorporated to continue advancing engineering to 30% complete (Phase II).

The total Phase I contract amount is about US$7.3m (£5.8m), funded from an existing federal grant. The contract amount for the Phase II option is over US$27.3m, subject to availability of funding.

"SEPTA has to look at ways to increase capacity and expand the system to meet current demand and support future growth," said SEPTA board chairman Pasquale Deon Sr. "The King of Prussia Rail project represents the type of investment that can transform mobility - figuratively and literally forming the backbone of an already thriving community."

The NHSL currently provides service between SEPTA's 69th Street and Norristown transportation centres, serving the Main Line area in Delaware and Montgomery counties, and connecting to the centre of Philadelphia.