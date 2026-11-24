The group's scope of work includes 11,200 sqm of single-wall unitised facade and 1,200 sqm of stick-system façade.

Jalal Fitoury, CEO of Permasteelisa Group in Europe, commented, "This is an important contract win for our European business and a fantastic opportunity to contribute to the transformation of such a prominent location in central London.

"The project will draw on the combined expertise of our talented team, demonstrating the strength of our international collaboration and our ability to deliver complex façade solutions. We are proud to be playing a part in this exciting development, which will further strengthen our portfolio of landmark projects across London."