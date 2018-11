The work is being carried out as the extent of the padlocks attached to Port-na-Craig footbridge is now such that it is preventing full inspection of the bridge and its structural elements. They are also causing damage to the bridge paintwork leading to rusting of steel sections, as well as posing a potential snagging hazard for pedestrians.

The padlocks, once removed, will be stored at the local library for approximately four weeks to give their owners the opportunity to collect them.