Piling at Hong Kong station site resumes after six-month hiatus

The government’s buildings department made the announcement today after ascertaining that the nearby railway facilities would be structural safe.

Work at the Tai Wai Station topside development project had been suspended on 12 July 2018. The work was suspended after settlement readings at the station on the MTR's East Rail Line had reached a pre-set limit.

Following the incident, the project’s registered building professional submitted a report along with proposed measures to alleviate the effects of the work on the structural safety of nearby railway facilities.

The government’s buildings department has now confirmed the facilities' structural safety and the electrical & mechanical services department has confirmed that the MTR Corporation has put in place stringent measures to ensure railway safety.

The two government departments will continue to monitor the project.