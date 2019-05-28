Piling resumes at stalled Hong Kong rail site

The government of Hong Kong has given permission for the building work to resume at the Mass Transit Railway (MTR) Corporation's Tin Wing Stop development project.

Piling works was suspended on 25th June 25 last year after settlement readings at Platform Number 7 exceeded the pre-set limit.

Following the suspension, the registered building professional appointed for the works prepared a report and outlined proposed measures to alleviate the effects on the structural safety of nearby railway facilities.

The Buildings Department has now confirmed the structural safety of the facilities concerned and the Electrical & Mechanical Services Department has confirmed that the MTR Corporation has put in place stringent measures to ensure railway safety.

The project’s registered structural engineer has confirmed that structural safety of the platform would not be affected within the estimated settlement range of 150mm. The Civil Engineering & Development Department accepted the settlement level estimate, while the MTR Corporation said the revised pre-set trigger level would not affect railway operation safety. The Buildings Department has also accepted the revised pre-set trigger level of 150mm.

The suspended building works will be resumed in phases from 31st May.