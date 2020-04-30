Piling specialists to get dedicated podcast

FPS chair Steve Hadley

The piling podcasts are the initiative of new FPS chair Steve Hadley following his guest appearance on Re:Construction, the Construction Index podcast, earlier this month.

Planned for launch in May 2020, the podcasts will be directed primarily at those working in the piling and geotechnical industry, although may be of interest to the sector’s clients, consultants and regulatory bodies as appropriate.

Webinars will take a more educational approach to topics, with live discussions on topics such as harm reduction, occupational health and learning & development.

Steve Hadley said: “Like all of us, we take our information from many different sources, but also in many different formats. Including podcasts and webinars into the federation’s communications mix will help the FPS further extend its reach, as well as providing timely information, advice and guidance to members and stakeholders in a format that may be more convenient and accessible to them.”

Meanwhile, this week's edition of Re:Construction is now available and, as a rare treat, is totally Covid-free for a change. It is available from all the usual podcast sources (Apple, Google, Spotify, Deezer)

Thank you for reading this story on The Construction Index website. Our editorial independence means that we set our own agenda and where we feel it necessary to voice opinions, they are ours alone, uninfluenced by advertisers, sponsors or corporate proprietors. Inevitably, there is a financial cost to this service and we now need your support to keep delivering quality trusted journalism. Please consider supporting us, by purchasing our magazine, which is currently just £1 per issue. Order online now. Thanks for your support.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk