Pilkington fined £80k after roof fall

A worker at Pilkington’s premises in St Helens stepped from a load bearing roof to a fragile roof and fell nearly three meters to the floor below. His life changing injuries included a fractured lower back and right heel plus injuries to his shoulder and elbow.

When the company was subsequently prosecuted, the court heard that the man was unable to return to his job, forcing him to retire early.

An investigation by the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) found that the NSG Pilkington (UK) Ltd did not provide a safe system of work for working at height or ensure its control measures were implemented.

NSG Pilkington (UK) Limited of European Technical Centre, Hall Lane, Lathom, Lancashire, pleaded guilty to breaching Section 2 (1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974. It was fined £80,000 and ordered to pay costs of £767.

HSE inspector Joseph Wright said: “This incident could so easily have been avoided if appropriate control measures and a safe system of work had been in place. Falls from height remain one of the most common causes of work-related fatalities in this country and the risks associated with working at height are well known.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk