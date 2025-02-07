Placefirst chosen for Bury office-to-resi conversion

The Humphrey House office block is to be turned into flats

Bury Council has named build-to-rent developer-operator Placefirst as its preferred partner to convert a 30,000 sq ft office site known as Humphrey House into 74 apartments in the town centre.

Construction is expected to start this year and complete in 2027.

The six-storey scheme forms part of the ongoing regeneration of Bury and will support the council’s aspiration to have more homes for rent.

Placefirst persuaded the council of its credentials in the procurement process by citing its previous conversion projects such as Elevate Manchester, where it transformed a disused former job centre into a build-to-rent scheme that was 85% pre-let by completion.

Placefirst is also on track to complete a scheme in nearby Bolton this year – a £35m neighbourhood consisting of 167 homes on a 1.1-hectare brownfield site identified as part of Bolton Council’s £1bn masterplan to transform the town centre.

Placefirst development director Phil Jones said: “Bury Council’s commitment to a people-first approach in its housing strategy aligns with our dedication to ensuring high-quality homes are available to all. Our commitment to delivering energy efficient homes that lower bills for residents will also ensure that this project meaningfully contributes to the positive regeneration of the town centre. We look forward to working closely in partnership with Bury Council and beginning work on site later this year.”

Bury councillor Clare Cummins, who has the housing portfolio, said: “Humphrey House is a key town centre site, which when redeveloped will offer high quality aspirational housing close to public transport links. The redevelopment will add to and complement dynamic regeneration plans at the adjacent market and wider reimagining of the Millgate shopping centre. Together, this will provide additional footfall to nearby traders, galvanise Bury’s day and night-time economy and provide much needed housing in the town centre.”

