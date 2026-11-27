The joint venture launched a first hub at Hatton Cross in April, and has powered. more than 1.1m kilometres of emissions free journey. A second hub at East Finchley Underground station is now open, and was delivered in eight months from receiving planning consents, with eight bays powered by 400kW technology, able to add up to 100mi of range to compatible vehicles in five minutes.

The JV now has consents for nine sites secured, with three more awaiting decisions. It plans to begin construction of five hubs—at Dagenham Dock, Hillingdon, Hounslow East, Redbridge, and West Barking—in 2027.

At Hanger Lane, in Ealing, work is underway on London's largest ultra-rapid EV charging hub, with 36 bays. On this project, electric cement mixers were used.

The joint venture is aiming to deliver 25 of the hubs across the city by 2030.