Plan to remove pylons from Loch Lomond moves forward

SSEN Transmission plans to remove 7.5km of overhead lines and 25 transmission towers from the Loch Lomond landscape, with the electricity cables being put underground instead.

SSEN Transmission said that Visual Impact of Scottish Transmission Assets (Vista) project combines the technical skills of its engineers with the expertise of external stakeholders who have extensive knowledge of the Scottish landscape. This collaboration has been central to the development of the Loch Lomond & the Trossachs Vista project, said SSEN.

The project is being taken forward and funded as part of a £500m fund, administered by Ofgem, for GB electricity transmission owners to mitigate the impact of existing electricity infrastructure in nationally designated landscapes.

SSEN Transmission project manager Euan Smith said: “Vista offers a unique opportunity to look again at our existing transmission assets and mitigate their impact in some of Scotland’s most precious landscapes. We have been working closely with the local community, Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park and local stakeholders on the project for the last three years. Their feedback has been pivotal in shaping the final project and we are delighted it has taken another significant step towards being approved.

“We would like to thank all of those who have inputted into the development process so far and look forward to their continued engagement.”

The final approval of the scheme is subject to the outcome of Ofgem’s consultation, open until 5th June 2020, as the regulator seeks further views and support from stakeholders before making a final decision on whether to approve funding for the plans.

SSEN secured approval last year for the burial of cables in the Cairngorms.

