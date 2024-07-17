Planning and energy measures among first-term legislation

As per tradition, both houses of parliament crammed into the Lords' chamber to hear from the king

The government intends to set up Great British Energy as a publicly-owned clean-power company with a mandate to will help boost energy security, create jobs and build supply chains.

Addressing both chamber of parliament today (17th July 2024) , King Charles II set out measures that the newly-elected Labour government intends to enact in its first term.

His majesty said: “My ministers will get Britain building, including through planning reform, as they seek to accelerate the delivery of high quality infrastructure and housing [Planning and Infrastructure Bill]. They will also pursue sustainable growth by encouraging investment in industry, skills and new technologies.

“My government is committed to making work pay and will legislate to introduce a new deal for working people to ban exploitative practices and enhance employment rights [Employment Rights Bill]. It will seek to establish the appropriate legislation to place requirements on those working to develop the most powerful artificial intelligence models.

“My government believes that greater devolution of decision making is at the heart of a modern dynamic economy and is a key driver of economic growth and my ministers will introduce an English Devolution Bill. Legislation will be introduced to give new powers to metro mayors and combined authorities. This will support local growth plans that bring economic benefit to communities.”

He continued: “A Bill will be introduced to allow local leaders to take control of their local bus services [Better Buses Bill]. My ministers will bring forward legislation to improve the railways by reforming rail franchising, establishing Great British Railways and bringing train 8 operators into public ownership [Passenger Railway Services (Public Ownership) Bill, Rail Reform Bill].

“Taken together these policies will enhance Britain’s position as a leading industrial nation and enable the country to take advantage of new opportunities that can promote growth and wealth creation.”

Other legislation will seek to strengthen the role of the Office of Budget Responsibility, removing VAT relief from private schools and reforming the apprenticeship levy.

The government has also confirmed that it is reviving various measure that the previous Conservative administration failed to pilot through parliament, including setting up an independent football regulator and progressively increasing the age at which people can buy cigarettes.

Prime minister Keir Starmer said: “Now is the time to take the brakes off Britain. For too long people have been held back, their paths determined by where they came from - not their talents and hard work.

“I am determined to create wealth for people up and down the country. It is the only way our country can progress, and my government is focussed on supporting that aspiration.

“Today’s new laws will take back control and lay the foundations of real change that this country is crying out for, creating wealth in every community and making people better off - supporting their ambitions, hopes and dreams.”

