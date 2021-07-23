Planning approval for £260m Digbeth development

The plan for Upper Trinity Street

Cole Waterhouse’s planned Upper Trinity Street (UTS) scheme aims to transform five acres of industrial land in Digbeth into a cultural, commercial and residential development.

Designed by Corstorphine & Wright, UTS will have 943 new apartments, a 133-bedroom hotel, 60,000 sq ft of flexible commercial space, car parking and a one-acre park.

The developer says that it will create 600 jobs during the construction phase and deliver £229.5m gross value added (GVA) to the local economy.

If and when funding is secured, the aspiration is to start work in summer 2022. The project will be developed over a number of phases with the first phases completing in 2025.

Cole Waterhouse chief executive Damian Flood said: “Our vision for Upper Trinity Street is to create a superb new space for Digbeth which marries the area’s rich industrial history and diverse culture with high quality, well designed buildings and spaces for future generations to enjoy. This is a really important moment in Digbeth’s continuing evolution and we are very proud to have been granted permission to proceed with developing UTS and helping to secure a bright future for Digbeth.

“Over the past two years we have worked closely with Birmingham City Council to continually shape our designs to make sure we deliver a new neighbourhood which recognises the needs of the local community and which protects and enhances the area so that it can once again prosper and thrive.”

Birmingham City Council leader Ian Ward added: “This will be a golden decade of inclusive growth, job creation and regeneration in Birmingham and Digbeth is identified as one of our primary growth quarters. As we build homes and create opportunities for a young and growing population, UTS has an important role to play in the city's ongoing renaissance, given its proximity to HS2 and being within the expanded city core."

The project team includes architect Corstorphine & Wright, landscape architect Exterior Architecture, planning consultant Barton Willmore, project manager Henry Riley, consulting engineer Renaissance and cultural advisor Jez Collins.

