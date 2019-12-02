Nine Elms office block secures planning approval

EG:HQ has been designed by Morris & Co

Named EG:HQ, the development will provide more than 200,000 sq ft of office space and 5,000 sq ft of ground floor retail and restaurant space.

The building has been designed by architect Morris & Company and is set to complete in 2022.

Ballymore managing director John Mulryan said: “We’re very happy with the council’s decision to grant permission to develop EG:HQ at Embassy Gardens. The design of the building really considers what people want in a contemporary office today, including huge outdoor areas, lots of retail space and a genuinely adaptable office environment. It’s set to be a great addition to London, and will attract some of the most exciting businesses to join our community at Embassy Gardens.”

