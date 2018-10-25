Planning laws to remain unchanged by Brexit

Although much of the legislation originally derives from pan European Union authorities, Britain is keeping it after Brexit.

The government has now published statutory instruments in relation to environmental assessments and the planning regime, ensuring nothing changes.

Developers will still be required to undertake an environmental impact assessment, to ensure that environmental considerations are taken into account at the development consent stage of the planning process.

They will still be required to undertake a strategic environmental assessment, to ensure that environmental considerations are taken into account at the strategic plan-making stage of the planning process

And they will still be required to take into account hazardous substances regulations in land-use planning.

The government said that it was “committed to maintaining the highest environmental standards after we leave the EU, and will continue to uphold international obligations through multilateral environmental agreements”.