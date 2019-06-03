Planning permission secured for 118 new Aberdeen homes

The £15m scheme, which will comprise 72 flats and 46 houses, will include three wheelchair-accessible flats and an assisted-living block, complete with warden flat. Construction is due to start in November with the project scheduled for completion by March 2021. Sanctuary Scotland will manage the properties.

Lindsay Forrest, Sanctuary’s head of development for Scotland, said: “We’re delighted to get permission to proceed with our redevelopment of the former fire station site. The 118 high quality homes being built for social rent include much-needed new flats for people with particular needs.

“We look forward to working with Aberdeen City Council and the Scottish government to further improve the city’s affordable housing stock.”